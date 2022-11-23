Uruguay vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2022

Uruguay will square off against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H clash on Thursday.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Portugal and Ghana in Group H. Uruguay are making their fourth consecutive appearance at the FIFA World Cup and in the previous edition, made it to the quarter-finals. South Korea have qualified for their fifth consecutive World Cup, though their last two campaigns finished in the group stage.

Uruguay will be playing their first game since their 2-0 win over Canada in a friendly match in September. South Korea played a warm-up game against Iceland earlier this month, picking up a 1-0 win.

Portugal will likely finish as the group winners, so the race for the second spot is expected to be closely contested between the other three teams. Thus, avoiding dropping points is crucial for both Uruguay and South Korea in this game.

Uruguay vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across all competitions, with six of these meetings being friendlies. Uruguay have dominated proceedings against the Asian team with six wins to their name. Korea have picked up just one win while one game ended in a draw.

They have met twice in the FIFA World Cup as well. Uruguay have a 100% record in these meetings, recording a 1-0 win in 1990 and defeating Korea 2-1 in the 2010 World Cup.

Exactly half of the meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Uruguay have scored at least a goal in each of their eight games against Korea, while Korea have failed to score in four games in that period.

Both teams have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games across all competitions.

Uruguay vs South Korea Prediction

La Celeste have a strong record against South Korea and will be feeling confident of a positive outcome from the game. However, it should be noted that Uruguay suffered a 2-1 defeat when the two teams last met in 2018.

Taegeuk Warriors will have Son Hueng-Min available for the campaign opener and that will be a big morale boost for them. While we expect them to put in a solid display against Uruguay, the South American giants have quality players in every position in their squad and should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 South Korea

Uruguay vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Edinson Cavani to score or assist anytime - Yes

Tip 6: Son Heung-Min to score or assist anytime - Yes

