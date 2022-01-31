Uruguay vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue this week and will see Uruguay host Venezuela at the Estadio Centenario on Wednesday.

Uruguay ended an abysmal run dating back to October last year with a 1-0 win over Paraguay last week. Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez scored the sole goal of the game early in the second half, equalling Lionel Messi’s record for the most goals in South American World Cup qualification.

Uruguay sit fifth in the table with 19 points from 15 games. They will now be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since last September.

Venezuela picked up a very impressive 4-1 win over Bolivia last time out and could have doubled that tally with the quality of chances they created. All-time top scorer Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick on the day while Darwin Marchis scored the only other goal.

Venezuela remain bottom of the group with just 10 points from 15 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play later this week.

Uruguay vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Uruguay and Venezuela. The home nation have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won just five times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's fixture. The game ended goalless.

Uruguay Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Venezuela Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Uruguay vs Venezuela Team News

Uruguay

Diego Godin came off injured against Paraguay last week and may not be available to play on Wednesday. Matias Vecino has been suspended and will miss out as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Diego Godin

Suspended: Matias Vecino

Venezuela

Cristian Casseres is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the World Cup qualifiers. The midfielder is the only absentee from the Venezuelan camp ahead of Wednesday's clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cristian Casseres

Uruguay vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Rochet; Ronald Araujo, Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Facundo Pellistri, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mauro Arambarri, Federico Valverde; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wuilker Farinez; Ronald Hernandez, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Oscar Gonzalez; Jose Martinez, Tomas Rincon; Darwin Machis, Romulo Otero, Yeferson Soteldo; Salomon Rondon

Uruguay vs Venezuela Prediction

Uruguay's latest result ended a four-game losing and five-game winless run which saw them score just one goal. They have, however, lost just one of their last five qualifiers at home and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Venezuela are the last-placed team in the table despite their 4-1 win last time out. They have lost all their away qualifying games so far and Wednesday should be no different.

Prediction: Uruguay 3-1 Venezuela

Edited by Peter P