USA 1-1 Wales: 5 Hits and Flops as game of two halves ends in draw | FIFA World Cup 2022 

An intriguing FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales and the USA ended in a 1-1 stalemate at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Monday ( 21 November).

Wales were playing in their first World Cup game since 1958. Meanwhile, the US had shockingly failed to make the 2018 edition and scraped in from the CONCACAF region this year. Hence, both sides had a point to prove.

In a classic game of two halves, USA dominated proceedings in the first. The Welsh were left rattled by a high-pressing USMNT who passed the ball with aplomb and kept hold of the possession.

Center-back Joe Rodon nearly turned the ball into his own goal midway through the first half while trying to negotiate a Timothy Weah cross from the right. Wayne Hennessey pulled off a fine reflex save. The rebound came back in via a low cross from the left that was met by forward Josh Sargent, whose near-post flick came off the post.

But USA deservedly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. An incisive move down the center saw Christian Pulisic playing it through to Weah, who took control of the ball and calmly slotted it past Hennessey. Shouts of 'USA, USA' reverberated around the stadium as the North American side seemed to be running away with the game.

But Gregg Berhalter's side would go on to rue the fact that they never translated their dominance into more openings in the first half.

His counterpart Rob Page brought on striker Keifer Moore to anchor Wales' forward play and the move paid immediate dividends.

Finally, the men in red could find some momentum going forward after a hapless first half in which they could not get out of their box in any kind of cohesive fashion. Their vociferous fans also began finding their voices, having been strangely silent in the first.

They created a few chances as well. Ben Davies' header was saved by Matt Turner, while Moore headed over. On a night in which Wales' big men, Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale, were a bit subdued, the rest of the team stepped up to take the fight to the USA in a second half that sharply contrasted the first.

It was, however, Wales' all-time great and talisman, Bale, who found the all-important equalizer. The former Real Madrid winger had looked a little off-color till that point. But in the 81st minute he drew a foul on him by Walker Zimmermann, who went through him from behind inside the box.

The referee pointed to the spot and Bale himself stepped up to blast it past Turner in the 82nd. Both sides had sniffs of an all-important winner, but will be happy to settle for a point. Honors even mean the race for the round of 16 from this group remains open. England top the group with three points after their emphatic win over Iran earlier. Both Wales and USA follow on one point.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Timothy Weah (USA)

The Lille winger surely made his legendary father, George Weah, proud, especially with his first-half performance. Weah was a livewire down the right flank for USA in a first half his team had a stranglehold on.

Not only did he open the scoring with a cool outside-of-the-boot finish, one of his incisive crosses was almost turned into his own net by Joe Rodon, whose header was saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Weah was taken off late in the game, but had made 88 per cent of his 25 attempted passes by then aside from the goal.

#4 Flop- Weston McKennie (USA)

Much is expected from the first US player to play for Juventus in this World Cup. But despite demonstrating a lot of passion and commitment, Mckennie could never influence the game the way he would have wanted tonight.

To make matters worse, he picked up an early yellow through a rash challenge. He had no shots, no assists, made no dribbles and had an average 70 per cent pass success. McKennie was taken off in the 66th minute.

#3 Hit Kiefer Moore (Wales)

While Wales found it extremely hard to find a footing in the game, they roared back into life in the second, mostly in thanks to the tall striker. Kiefer Moore provided a focal point to the attack for the Welsh after coming on, who could finally get their passing game going.

He held the ball up commendably, brought others into the game and showed some touches of brilliance as well, including an audacious back flick.

Moore nearly scored as well, heading over from a corner from close range.

#2 Flop- Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Like McKennie, Ramsey was expected to dominate the midfield tonight. But he could never find his usual passing rhythm in an otherwise pulsating encounter.

The experienced Welshman, known for his late marauding runs into the box, was also not seen making headway into the opposition penalty box. His heatmap showed he lay deep for most of the game.

#1- Hit Gareth Bale (Wales)

Just one play in the entire game made the Welsh maestro a hit from a potential flop. For most of the game, Bale looked a little off the pace, perhaps as a result of his bit-part roles in the MLS and the obivous stresses of a glittering career.

Wales did hit some rip-roaring cross-field balls in the first half, but he often cut a frustrating figure and gave the ball away far too often. But the way he dispatched the penalty after winning it redeemed him in the eyes of all Wales supporters in the stadium and around the world.

