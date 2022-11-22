USA 1-1 Wales: 5 talking points as Gareth Bale is the hero for Wales yet again with a late equalizer | 2022 FIFA World Cup

The USA and Wales played out a 1-1 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday (21 November) and Gareth Bale stole the show with a late equalizer.

USA kicked off the game on a positive note and looked to build attacking plays every time they had possession. Their speedy attackers put the opposition defenders to the test and USA hit the post in the ninth minute, which was a wake-up call for the European team.

The North American giants continued to poke around the box and finally broke the deadlock in the 36th minute thanks to good build-up play and a subsequent finish. Christian Pulisic laid off a through ball for Timothy Weah, who calmly dispatched the ball into the back of the net despite being under pressure.

USA dominated the play in the first half despite having less possession and looked determined to create goalscoring opportunities. Wales, in comparison, had a slow start to the game and struggled in the final third in the first half.

They came back recharged into the second half and coach Rob Page went all-in on the offensive. His team played with an aggressive 4-2-4 formation at times and this change in approach put the US on the back foot.

Both teams went blow for blow in the initial phase of the second half, but Wales slowly grew into the game and were controlling the play in the final quarter of the game.

Walker Zimmerman attempted a risky sliding challenge on Bale inside the box and with the referee having a clear view of the foul, he awarded Wales a penalty. Bale stepped up and converted from the spot to equalize in the 82nd minute.

The final minutes of the game saw an uptick in tempo from the Americans but the men in red held their own. On that note, here we take a look at the five talking points from the match.

#5 A typical game of two halves ensued as Wales fought back brilliantly

The performance of both teams switched after the break

USA kicked off the game in a lively manner and utilized the pace and attacking mindset of their players to the fullest. Wales were slow to react and paid the price. The Americans used the width of the pitch to their advantage and relied on crosses and quick one-twos from the flanks to progress into the final third.

This was their story in the first half but they failed to continue the momentum in the second half. Wales came back with just one thing on their mind, that was to score the equalizing goal.

They pushed their players forward and the addition of Kieffer Moore, a traditional striker at the expense of the speedy Daniel James at halftime, helped change their approach in the final third.

Being one-goal down motivated Wales to fight back, while the USA took their foot off the pedal after taking a one-goal lead.

#4 An experienced Wales team displayed maturity and resolve against the young stars of the USA

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Seven of the USA players in the starting XI against Wales were aged under 25 years and were playing in the World Cup for the first time. Wales, on the other hand, named just two players aged below 25 in their starting lineup.

Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey have a wealth of experience and would've rallied their teammates to fight back.

In the second half, Wales adopted a tried-and-tested direct attacking approach, which worked wonders for them. USA, who were relying heavily on speed and buildup, could not fight back properly when Page's men slowed the pace of the game.

#3 USA have a strong attack but need more discipline and work in defense

USA failed to build on their impressive start to the game

The first half was won fairly and squarely by USA thanks to their impressive attacking display. Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Weah looked comfortable on the ball and created a lot of problems for the Wales defense. They were quick off their feet, calm in possession, and most importantly, linked well in the final third.

The defense, on the other hand, put in a slightly lackluster performance. They were not really tested in the first half by The Dragons. When they put the men forward in the second half, the US struggled to deal with the onslaught.

Zimmerman committed an error, under pressure, by going in for a risky challenge inside the penalty box. Defenders will need to train harder and build up confidence going forward.

#2 Spectacular saves from goalkeepers show why World Cup games bring out the best in players

Goalkeepers made useful contributions to the game

USA had just one shot on target while their opponents had three. A final 1-1 scoreline makes sense when we consider that stat. This stat also indicates that goalkeepers were not that busy in the game but it does not show a complete picture.

There was one astonishing save in either half from both Hennessey and Matt Turner in the game that saved their teams from conceding a goal. Hennessey made a reflex save in the blink of an eye when a deflection off Joe Rodon almost went into the back of the net.

Turner's moment of glory came in the second half as a free-kick led to some airballs and eventually Ben Davies' header had to be saved in dramatic fashion by Turner.

A World Cup game never feels complete without some world-class saves and this game delivered in that aspect.

#1 Gareth Bales scores for Wales, again

Gareth Bale scored from the penalty spot in the second half

As long as the sun rises from the east, Gareth Bale will keep scoring for Wales. Well, this might be an exaggeration but this is how any Welsh fan will be feeling right now.

Bale always steps up for the national team and tonight, delivered at the highest stage of world football as well. He earned the penalty for the team after being fouled by Zimmerman.

He took a confident penalty and despite Turner going the right way, the powerful shot went into the back of the net. He will be a key player for his team going forward.

