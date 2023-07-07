USA vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Reigning champions the USA will square off against Canada at the TQL Stadium in the quarter-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

USA were held to a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener by Jamaica but showed their class in the next two group-stage games, recording 6-0 wins over Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. They finished atop the Group A standings with seven points, the same as Jamaica, but with a superior goal difference.

Jesus Ferreira bagged back-to-back hat-tricks in the 6-0 wins and will look to continue his rich form against Canada.

Canada, surprisingly, finished second in Group D, two points behind Guatemala. They drew their first two games and recorded a decisive 4-2 win over Cuba in their last match to book their place in the knockout stage.

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 41 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The USA have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 19 wins. Canada have 11 wins to their name and 11 games have ended in draws.

They met in the CONCACAF Nations League final last month, in which the USA recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

They have met five times in the Gold Cup. The USA have a 100% record in these games, keeping four clean sheets as well.

The USA are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets and scoring 27 goals in that period.

Canada have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions, with that defeat coming against the USA.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with Canada failing to score six times and the USA failing to score four times.

USA vs Canada Prediction

The Stars and Stripes scored 13 goals in just three games in the group stage while conceding just once. They also have the home advantage for the match and are strong favorites. They overcame Canada in the Nations League final just last month and will look to build on that win.

Canada drew two of their three games in the group stage. They did score four goals in their final match and will look to continue that goalscoring form in this encounter.

They have never defeated the USA in the Gold Cup and, considering the reigning champions' current form, we back the Americans to record a comfortable win and maintain their 100% record against the visitors.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Canada

USA vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be first in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score or assist any time - Yes

