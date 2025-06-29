USA vs Costa Rica Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June 2025 

The USA and Costa Rica lock horns at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday for their clash in the quarter-finals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ranked 16th in the world, the Stars and Stripes haven't failed to reach the last-four of the competition since 2000 and will be eager to continue that run.

They won Group D with three wins from three, starting with a crushing 5-0 defeat of Trinidad and Tobago. On matchday two, the USA overcame Saudi Arabia 1-0, followed by a 2-1 defeat of Haiti in their last group fixture.

With that, Mauricio Pochettino's side have emerged as one of the favorites to win the competition.

Meanwhile, Los Ticos finished level with Mexico in Group A with seven points each, winning twice and drawing once. After seeing off Suriname 4-3 in the opening day thriller, they beat Dominican Republic 2-1 before holding Mexico to a goalless stalemate.

For the 14th time in a row, Costa Rica have reached the knockout stages of the cup but will be looking to break the quarter-final jinx and reach the last four for the first time since 2017.

USA vs Costa Rica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 clashes between the sides in history, with the USA winning 20 times over Costa Rica and losing on 17 occasions.

The Stars and Stripes have won five times from their last six encounters with Los Ticos.

The USA and Costa Rica meet for the second time in 2025, having clashed for an international friendly back in January which the former won 3-0.

Costa Rica have lost out in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup for the last three consecutive editions; they reached the semi-finals back in 2017.

The USA and Costa Rica have not played out a draw since October 2009 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

USA vs Costa Rica Prediction

The Stars and Stripes are the favorites here, given their recent head-to-head record against Los Ticos and their proclivity to progress from the last eight of the competition over the last 25 years.

We expect a close encounter here, with the hosts advancing into the last-four.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Costa Rica

USA vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 Goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

