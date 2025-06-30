USA vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July 2025 

The USA take on Guatemala at the Energizer Park in Missouri on Wednesday for the semi-finals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ranked 16th in the world, the Stars and Stripes are into the last-four of the competition for the 13th edition in a row, seeing off Costa Rica in the quarter-finals to get to this stage.

They fell behind in the 12th minute after Francisco Calvo fired a penalty for Los Ticos, but Diego Luna and Maximilian Arfsten struck apiece in either half to put the USA in front. Adrian Martinez equalized for Costa Rica midway through the second half, and as the match remained locked at 2-2 after extra time, a penalty shootout beckoned.

Andy Roja missed his spot-kick in sudden death after each side had dispatched three penalties from five. Mauricio Pochettino's side are aiming to reach their second final in three tournaments.

Meanwhile, Guatemala pulled off a shocker with the ouster of Canada in the last round, with the sides also competing in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in normal time. Luc Rollet de Fougerolles missed his attempt in sudden death, sending the Canadians crashing out.

For the first time since 1996, Los Chapines are into the semi-finals of the Gold Cup and will be aiming to end their 56-year wait for another finals appearance in the competition.

USA vs Guatemala Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 clashes between the sides in history, with the USA winning on 15 occasions and losing just four times.

After winning their first three encounters with the USA, Los Chapines have won just one of their next 22: 2-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in March 2016.

The USA and Guatemala meet after over nine years; their last clash resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Stars and Stripes in the same qualifier.

The USA are ranked 16th in the world, while Guatemala are 90 places below them in the rankings.

USA vs Guatemala Prediction

The Stars and Stripes are the favorites here, given their incredible head-to-head record in the fixture, the home support, and their fine run of form this year.

Guatemala have proven to be no pushovers and will once again relish their underdog tag, but we expect the USA to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Guatemala

USA vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

