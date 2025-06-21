USA vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The USA will take on Haiti in their final group stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The joint hosts have sealed their place in the knockout stage, while Les Grenadiers need to secure a win and also hope that Saudi Arabia drop points against Trinidad and Tobago in their match.

The USMNT got their campaign underway with a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago last week. They met Saudi Arabia in their previous outing, and defender Chris Richards scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

The Grenadiers had suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago. Defender Jean-Kévin Duverne was sent off in the first half, but they got on the scoresheet first as Frantzdy Pierrot scored in the 49th minute.

Justin Julian García equalized in the 68th minute. The Grenadiers had a penalty call overruled by VAR in the first half but were awarded a penalty late in the second half. Mondy Prunier missed from the spot.

USA vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 23 times in all competitions. The Grenadiers have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The Stars and Stripes are not far behind with eight wins, and six games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the Gold Cup thus far. The USMNT have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording three wins.

Haiti have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats while scoring just two goals.

Twelve of the last 14 games in this fixture have produced under 2.5 goals.

USA vs Haiti Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have won their two games in the competition while keeping clean sheets and will look to conclude the group stage with a perfect record. They are unbeaten in this fixture since 1973, recording two consecutive wins, and are strong favorites.

With the qualification to the knockout stage already secured, Mauricio Pochettino will look to make a few changes to the starting XI here. Haji Wright missed the match against Saudi Arabia with an ankle injury and is likely to be rested here.

Les Grenadiers have won just one of their last five games in the Gold Cup, scoring one goal apiece in three. They have failed to score in seven of their last nine games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the home advantage for USMNT, we back the Stars and Stripes to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 2-0 Haiti

USA vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

