USA vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th July 2025 

USA and Mexico will contest the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Ranked 16th in the world, the Stars and Stripes are in their fourth final of the last five years in the competition.

The seven-time Gold Cup champions saw off Guatemala in the last four, with Diego Luna netting a brace in the opening 15 minutes of the match.

Olger Escobar pulled one back for Los Chapines with only 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock, but it couldn't inspire a comeback for his side as the USA held on to their lead for the remainder of the match.

On the other hand, Mexico are one game away from defending their Gold Cup crown, as they beat Honduras in the last round to get here. Raul Jimenez struck the only goal of the game in the 50th minute to send the Central Asian side crashing out.

El Tri, sitting just a position adrift of the US in the world rankings, have ridden on their defensive stoicism - after conceding twice in their opening game, the holders have kept a clean sheet in their next four games at the cup.

USA vs Mexico Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 clashes between the sides before, with Mexico winning on nearly half the occasions (39) and losing to the USA just 25 times.

Mexico beat the USA 2-0 in their most recent encounter, coming on October 2024, ending a run of seven consecutive games without a win. They last won successive fixtures against the Stars and Stripes in 2019.

El Tri have scored in only two of their last eight games against the USA in all competitions.

After losing four games in a row, the USA have gone unbeaten in their next five.

The USA are ranked 16th in the world, while Mexico are in 17th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

USA vs Mexico Prediction

El Tri do not have a good record in the fixture lately, while the US are playing on their home turf too.

The Stars and Stripes have made a strong case for themselves by executing an exciting brand of football, but Mexico are a strong defensive unit, and we're making a bold prediction here with a win for them.

Prediction: USA 1-2 Mexico

USA vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mexico to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

