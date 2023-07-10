USA vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023 

The USA will face Panama at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The United States have enjoyed a strong continental campaign so far and have now made it to the semifinals of the Gold Cup for an 11th consecutive time. They faced Canada in the quarterfinals of the competition on Saturday, playing out a 2-2 draw after extra time before going on to win on penalties as Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner made two saves.

The Americans are the current holders of the continental showpiece and will now be looking to successfully defend their title this year as they seek a joint-record eighth Gold Cup trophy.

Panama have also performed well in the Gold Cup so far and will be looking to test their mettle against the continent's powerhouse this week. They thrashed tournament guests Qatar in the quarterfinals of the tournament, with Yoel Barcenas scoring the game's opener before Ismael Diaz scored a second-half hat-trick.

Los Canaleros have made it to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 2015 and will be hopeful of a result here.

USA vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between the USA and Panama. The home side have won 18 of those games while Los Canaleros have won just three times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The Stars and Stripes have won five of their last six games in this fixture.

Panama have kept just one clean sheet in their 25 games in this fixture.

The USA are the highest-scoring side in the Gold Cup so far with a goal tally of 15.

The USA were ranked 11th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 46 places above their midweek opponents.

USA vs Panama Prediction

The USA are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have performed brilliantly in this fixture historically and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Panama have won three of their last four games after winning just two of their last 10 across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the USA win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Panama

USA vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USA

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

