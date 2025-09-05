USA vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

The USA will welcome South Korea to the Sports Illustrated Stadium in an international friendly on Saturday. Both teams will play one more friendly next week to wrap up their ongoing international break.

The Stars and Stripes were last in action in July in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico and suffered a 2-1 defeat. Chris Richards had scored in the fourth minute of the match, but Mexico registered a comeback win.

Taegeuk Warriors were last in action in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship in July and suffered a 1-0 loss to Japan, which was their first loss of the year. They also failed to score for the first time in 2025 in that loss.

USA vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. The Stars and Stripes have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in a friendly in 2014 and the hosts registered a 2-0 win, extending their unbeaten streak to three games.

The Stars and Stripes have lost their last two friendlies, conceding six goals.

Taegeuk Warriors have failed to score in just one of their seven meetings against the hosts.

South Korea have won their last four friendlies, scoring 12 goals while keeping clean sheets.

The two teams have been evenly matched in three friendly meetings thus far, with one win apiece.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in two of their last three meetings against the Taegeuk Warriors.

USA vs South Korea Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have lost three of their last five friendly games.

Mauricio Pochettino added Cristian Roldan to the squad for the two friendlies earlier this month. Noahkai Banks, Tristan Blackmon, Roman Celentano, and Jonathan Klinsmann are in contention to make their debut for the national team here.

Taegeuk Warriors have suffered just one loss across all competitions since March 2024. They are unbeaten in friendlies since June 2023, recording four wins in six games while keeping five clean sheets.

Considering the home advantage for the Stars and Stripes, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: USA 2-1 South Korea

USA vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

