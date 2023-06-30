USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2023

Reigning champions USA will welcome Trinidad and Tobago to the Bank of America Stadium in their final group-stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday.

This is a must-win match for Trinidad and Tobago, who have three points to their name. Jamaica are second in the Group A table with four points, the same as the USA, so three of the four teams from the group are in contention to make it to the knockout stage.

If the game ends in a draw, the hosts will progress to the next round, irrespective of the outcome of the match between Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The USA recorded a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in their previous outing on Wednesday, with Jesus Ferreira bagging a hat-trick. Trinidad were hammered 4-1 by Jamaica on Wednesday.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 28 times in all competitions since 1982. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the Caribbean team with 20 wins. The visitors have four wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in the Gold Cup, in which the USA have a 100% record, outscoring them 13-3 in these games.

The hosts have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring seven goals in two games.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games, keeping six clean sheets in that period.

USA are unbeaten at home against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in their last 10 meetings.

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Stars and Stripes have gone unbeaten in their last eight games in the Gold Cup. They have 20 wins against the visitors and are expected to have the upper hand at home.

The Soca Warriors have just one win from their last eight matches in the Gold Cup. They have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 meetings against the hosts and, with that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jesus Ferreira to score or assist anytime - Yes

