USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2025

USA will get their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign underway against Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park on Sunday. USMNT are joint hosts for this edition of the campaign and last lifted the trophy in 2021. The Soca Warriors were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition and will look to qualify for the knockout stage this time around.

Ad

The Stars and Stripes have seen a drop in form and have suffered four consecutive losses. They met Turkey and Switzerland in friendlies earlier this month and suffered 2-1 and 4-0 losses, respectively.

The Soca Warriors were in action in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers earlier this month. After a 6-2 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis last week, they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Costa Rica earlier this week.

Ad

Trending

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 22 wins. The Soca Warriors have five wins and four games have ended in draws.

They last met in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in 2023. Both teams registered home wins and USMNT progressed to the next round 4-2 on aggregate.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Stars and Stripes have a 100% record in the Gold Cup meetings against the Soca Warriors.

Trinidad and Tobago have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, conceding 11 goals.

The last eight meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with USMNT recording six wins. Interestingly, they have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Ad

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Stars and Stripes are on a four-game losing streak across all competitions, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. They have a 100% record on home soil against Trinidad, keeping 12 consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Christian Pulisic has opted out of the 26-man squad for the competition and will be a key absentee for Mauricio Pochettino.

Ad

The Soca Warriors have lost three of their last four games. They have scored just two goals in their last 11 games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern. They have won just one of their last nine games in the Gold Cup.

Levi Garcia has traveled to Trinidad to get married and will be unavailable for this campaign opener.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, we back the USMNT to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: USA 3-1 Trinidad and Tobago

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More