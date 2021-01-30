USA vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

The USA national team face Trinidad and Tobago in their first game of the year on Sunday.

In this international friendly, the hosts have announced a squad mostly consisting of MLS players. It will be a good opportunity to warm up for them before the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers kick-off in March.

The visitors did not play a single game in 2020, and we do not expect them to head into the game with all guns blazing.

Just like the #USMNT, 🇹🇹 are preparing for a BIG year ahead in 2021.



Read up on the 𝑆𝑜𝑐𝑎 𝑊𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑜𝑟𝑠 ahead of Sunday's match

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head

The two national teams have squared off 26 times across competitive and friendly fixtures. USA have 19 wins to their name and have lost four times. Three meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.

The Stars and Stripes have never lost to The Soca Warriors on home soil. They last met in the Gold Cup in 2019, where the USA recorded a massive 6-0 win in their group stage fixture.

USA form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Trinidad and Tobago form guide: L-L-W-L-L

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Team News

USA

Chris Mueller

Gregg Berhalter has announced a 25-man squad for the game that consists mostly of MLS players.

The stars currently playing in Europe could not travel back to join up with the squad on account of COVID-19 protocols and hectic schedules with their clubs.

Working towards MATCHDAY.



The #USMNT opens up 2021 vs. 🇹🇹 on Sunday @ExploriaStadium in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/k9jIReCcGI — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 28, 2021

All the players in the squad have trained for the game but it remains to be seen who makes it into the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Trinidad and Tobago

This will be Terry Fenwick's first game in charge. He has announced a 24-man squad for their first game since December 2019. Most of the players are based out of the USA, playing in the MLS and USL Championship.

Watch the Arrival of the Trinidad and Tobago Senior Men's team in Orlando and their first day of training ahead of Sunday's International Friendly with the United States



Watch https://t.co/1TzgedgBbG pic.twitter.com/MrX6EnMTHz — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) January 30, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Julian Araujo, Aaron Long, Sam Vines, Walker Zimmerman; Jackson Yueill, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan; Christopher Mueller, Paul Arriola, Daryl Dike

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marvin Phillip; Alvin Jones, Neveal Hackshaw, Josiah Trimmingham, Jamal Jack; Ajani Fortune, Andre Fortune, Duane Muckette, Matthew Woo Ling; Ryan Telfer, Hashim Arcia

USA vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

In this friendly encounter, both sides are expected to take things easy and test the waters in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers. We expect the hosts to come out on top in this fixture.

The difference in the quality of the two squads will be a key factor in their first game of the year.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago.

