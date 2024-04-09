USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2024

The SheBelieves Cup culminates in an intriguing final this week as Canada Women lock horns with an impressive USA Women's side in a crucial clash at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday.

USA Women vs Canada Women Preview

USA have dominated the SheBelieves Cup and have been a formidable force in the sport over the past decade. The hosts edged Japan to a narrow 2-1 margin in the semifinal in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Canada are yet to win the SheBelieves Cup and will be intent on making amends on Tuesday. The away side got the better of Brazil on penalties over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

USA Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA have an exceptional historical record against Canada and have won 54 out of the 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Canada's paltry four victories.

USA have won each of their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of Mexico in the group stages of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

USA have been the most successful team in the history of the SheBelieves Cup and have lifted the trophy a total of six times across the eight editions of the tournament.

Canada have lost only one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals last month.

USA have won each of the last four editions of the SheBelieves Cup, with Canada securing their best-ever finish in the competition last year.

USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction

The USA have been a powerhouse in women's football over the past few years and have dominated the SheBelieves Cup. The likes of Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Canada have shown marked improvement over the past year but will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. The USA are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USA Women 2-1 Canada Women

USA Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Tip 1: Result - USA Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: USA Women to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Canada Women to score - Yes