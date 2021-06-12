USA Women vs Jamaica Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 WNT Summer Series

Women's football is back in action this weekend with a set of exciting friendlies as Jamaica Women lock horns with USA Women at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Jamaica Women have shown steady improvement over the past few years and will look to punch above their weight this weekend. The Caribbean outfit edged Nigeria Women to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

USA Women, on the other hand, are one of the most formidable teams in the sport at the moment and have been in excellent form. The home side won the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth time earlier this year and will be confident ahead of this match.

USA Women vs Jamaica Women Head-to-Head

USA Women have a flawless record against Jamaica Women and have won all the matches played between the two teams. Jamaica Women have never defeated USA Women and will need to take it up a notch on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for USA Women. Jamaica Women are yet to score a goal against their opponents and will look to create history this weekend.

USA Women form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Jamaica Women form guide: W-W-L-L-W

USA Women vs Jamaica Women Team News

USA Women have a strong squad

USA Women

Manchester United star Tobin Heath picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of the competition. Carli Lloyd returned to the fold for her side earlier this year and is available for this game.

Injured: Tobin Heath

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica Women need to be at their best

Jamaica Women

Jamaica Women have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will need all the resources at their disposal. The away side is likely to set up on the counter against a strong opponent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women vs Jamaica Women Predicted XI

USA Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jane Campbell; Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Alana Cook, Kelley O'Hara; Julie Ertz, Sam Mewis, Carli Lloyd; Lynn Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

A celebration and a call to action for the work still to be done. Happy #Pride, #USWNT family! 🏳️‍🌈⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GvkuHgiKZZ — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 10, 2021

Jamaica Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sydney Schneider; Deneisha Blackwood, Chantelle Swaby, Allyson Swaby, Tiernny Wiltshire; Havana Solaun, Olufolasade Adamolekun, Khadija Shaw; Tiffany Cameron, Trudi Carter, Kayla McCoy

USA Women vs Jamaica Women Prediction

USA Women have built a formidable squad over the past year and the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have eased what could have been a tricky transition. The hosts have a well-rounded side and have proven their mettle in recent months.

Jamaica Women have also improved this year but might fight this challenge a little too steep at the moment. USA Women are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: USA Women 4-0 Jamaica Women

