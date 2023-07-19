USA Women vs Vietnam Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023

Reigning champions USA will get their title defence underway against Vietnam at Eden Park in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday (July 21).

USA are the most dominant side in the Women's World Cup, winning it four times, including the last two, as they eye an unprecedented 'three-peat'. No team, even in the Men's FIFA World Cup, have won the competition thrice in a row.

Vietnam, meanwhile, have qualified for the main event for the first time and are one of eight teams to do so in this edition. They won the Gold medal at the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games but lost in their three friendly games since. They fell to a 9-0 thumping by Spain Women in a friendly last Friday.

USA are on a nine-game winning run across competitions and won 2-0 against Wales in a friendly last week, thanks to Trinity Rodman's second-half brace.

USA Women vs Vietnam Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time. Vietnam are the 57th different opponent USA will be facing.

Vietnam are playing for the first time in the World Cup and are winless against teams from UEFA, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL.

USA are unbeaten in 15 games against AFC teams at the FIFA World Cup and 22 games across competitions.

The reigning champions had a dominant win in the 2019 World Cup, winning every game, scoring 26 goals and conceding thrice in seven games.

USA head into the competition as the top team in the FIFA rankings while Vietnam are 32nd.

USA have won their last nine games across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

USA Women vs Vietnam Women Prediction

The Stars and Stripes, as is usually the case, are strong favourites in the competition. They have some familiar names, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, but the absence of in-form striker Mallory Swanson due to a knee injury is a huge blow.

Nonetheless, they're unbeaten in nine games across competitions and have not lost n the World Cup since losing to Japan in the 2011 final (2-2 after extra time, 3-1 on penalties).

While Vietnam are a dominant force in Southeast Asin football, they have struggled against teams from outside the AFC, not scoring in five of their six meetings. They struggled in recent friendlies against Germany and Spain and are not expected to cause any problems for the reigning champions.

Prediction: USA 3-0 Vietnam

USA Women vs Vietnam Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: USA to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Trinity Rodman to score or assist any time - Yes