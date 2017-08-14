Usain Bolt could play for Manchester United in Legends match against Barcelona

Following his retirement from the track, Bolt could trade his golden shoes for football boots

Usain Bolt could put on a Manchester United shirt in September

What's the story?

Following his retirement from athletics after his final appearance on the track at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, Usain Bolt could briefly switch careers to turn out in a Manchester United shirt at Old Trafford - according to BBC.

The Jamaican sprinter confirmed that there would be no comeback from retirement after his final race ended in tragedy. The 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the 4x100m relay and Jamaica 'Did Not Finish' as a result, marking a shocking end to his sprint career.

"I've seen too many people retire and come back just to make it worse or to shame themselves," Bolt explained. "I won't be one of those people."

However, he could grace the football pitch when United Legends face Barcelona Legends on 2 September when club football takes a backseat during the international break.

In case you didn't know...

Bolt has been a Manchester United fan for ages and follows the club's progress, even giving his opinion on the club when asked for it. He started supporting the Red Devils mainly because he liked Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Also read: Usain Bolt reveals that Ruud van Nistelrooy was the reason he started supporting Manchester United

Bolt was also invited to the club in 2012 after his inspiring performance at the London Olympics where he bagged three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. He had even called up MUTV to praise United following their game against Middlesbrough last season.

The heart of the matter

After walking away with only a bronze medal (he came third in the penultimate race of his career, the 100m), Bolt's team have reportedly been in talks with the Old Trafford club regarding a possible appearance in a red shirt.

And the match between United Legends and Barcelona Legends has been earmarked as a potential stage for the sprinter to live his lifelong dream.

"If they called me from Manchester and said, 'We need you now,' I would take the next plane to England!" - Bolt in 2016

Bolt even watched United's first game of the season when they thrashed West Ham 4-0 on Sunday night.

After a rough week it's good to see victory for @ManUtd — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 13, 2017

Video: Usain Bolt in PES 2018

Bolt makes an appearance in Konami's 2018 release of their best-selling game Pro Evolution Soccer. He even has his trademark celebration in the game.

Happy to announce I'm making my debut as a footballer in #PES2018! Pre-order now to get me for your team! A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Author's take

Provided he recovers from his hamstring injury, not a single person on this planet will be against the decision to see Bolt play a football game. Well, maybe the Barcelona legends may protest considering they are in their late 30s and 40s while Bolt will only be 31 and still the reigning Fastest Man on Planet Earth.

But imagine watching him play alongside teammates such as Dwight Yorke and Ji-Sung Park up against the likes of Ronaldinho and Rivaldo?

Make it happen, United!