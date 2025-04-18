Utrecht vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Utrecht will host AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable campaign and are on the verge of confirming a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League as they sit fourth in the league table with five games left to play.

They picked up a 3-1 win over Groningen in their last match, with Souffian El Karouani and Yoann Cathline netting early goals before Sebastien Haller sealed the points late in the first half.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam have performed brilliantly this season and are inching ever closer towards their first league title since the 2021-22 campaign. They picked up a well-deserved 2-1 comeback victory over Willem II Tilburg last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before substitutes Oliver Edvardsen and Wout Weghorst got on the scoresheet in the second half to secure the points for the Amsterdam outfit.

The visitors remain nine points clear at the top of the Eredivisie and will be looking to continue their title charge with a win on the road this weekend.

Utrecht vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 115 meetings between Utrecht and Ajax. The home side have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 71 times.

There have been 21 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Amsterdam outfit have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Utrecht vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Utrecht have won two of their last three games and lost just one of their last seven. They have won three of their last four home matches and can be expected to give the champions-elect a major test this weekend.

Ajax have won their last three games on the trot after winning just one of their previous four. They have the best away record in the division and should back that up with a win here.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Utrecht vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AFC Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

