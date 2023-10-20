Utrecht vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023 

Utrecht host Ajax at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday (October 22) in the Eredivisie.

The hosts have endured a near-abysmal campaign. Utrecht lost 1-0 to struggling Volendam in their last game. A red card to captain Nick Viergever five minutes after kickoff scuppered their chances of a positive result.

Utrecht are rock-bottom in the Eredivisie with three points from eight games.

Ajax, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent campaign, with manager Maurice Steijn beginning to feel the heat. They lost 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar in their last game. They found themselves two goals down before summer arrival Branco van den Boomen halved the deficit in the second half.

Ajax are 16th in the table with five points.

Utrecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between the two sides, with Utrecht trailing 70-22.

Ajax have won their last three games in the fixture.

Utrecht are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Utrecht are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season, netting four times.

Ajax are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Utrecht vs Ajax Prediction

Utrecht are on a three-game losing streak and lost seven of their eight games. They have lost their last four games at the Stadion Galgenwaard.

Ajax, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run across competitions,, losing four. They have struggled on the road recently but should fo just enough to win.

Prediction: Utrecht 1-3 Ajax

Utrecht vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of Ajax's last five games.)