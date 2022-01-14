Utrecht vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Utrecht are set to play Ajax at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

Utrecht come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against ten-man Twente in the league. A first-half goal from former Sporting CP and Norwich City striker and Netherlands international Ricky van Wolfswinkel for Twente was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Morocco international Mimoun Mahi for Utrecht. Twente had Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek sent off in the second-half.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Sjors Ultee's Fortuna Sittard 5-0 in their most recent game. Goals from versatile defender Daley Blind, Brazilian winger Antony and young right-back Devyne Rensch and a second-half brace from star striker Sebastien Haller sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Utrecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost nine and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Utrecht beating Ajax 1-0. A second-half goal from left-back Django Warmerdam secured the win for Utrecht.

Utrecht form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-D-L-W

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-L-W-W

Utrecht vs Ajax Team News

Utrecht

Utrecht will be without young French winger Moussa Sylla, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Tommy St. Jago and left-back Christopher Mamengi. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rene Hake is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Moussa Sylla

Doubtful: Christopher Mamengi, Tommy St. Jago

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of Suriname international Sean Klaiber and veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Noussair Mazraoui and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, Cameroon international Andre Onana and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus are all unavailable due to their AFCON commitments.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez

Suspended: None

Not available: Mohammed Kudus, Sebastien Haller, Andre Onana

Utrecht vs Ajax Predicted XI

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Paes, Quinten Timber, Mike van der Hoorn, Mark van der Maarel, Django Warmerdem, Sander van de Streek, Joris van Overeem, Simon Gustafson, Adam Maher, Mimoun Mahi, Anastasios Douvikas

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Daramy, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Brian Brobbey

Utrecht vs Ajax Prediction

Utrecht are currently 7th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. Former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Adam Maher has stood out with his performances this season, while Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas has registered four goals in the league this season.

Ajax, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, one point behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven. Sebastien Haller has scored 12 league goals this season, and in his absence the likes of Brian Brobbey will have to step up.

Ajax will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Utrecht 0-3 Ajax

