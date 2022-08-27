Utrecht vs Ajax preview, prediction, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Utrecht will go head-to-head against reigning champions Ajax at the Stadion Galgenwaard in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign. After back-to-back draws in their first two games, they lost 3-2 at Emmen last week. They took the lead twice, but Emmen fought back to secure a win.

Ajax, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record in the league with a 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, with Steven Bergwijn's 37th-minute strike proving to be the difference.

Eredivisie @eredivisie



Dit weekend weer duels in de Eredivisie. Naar welke wedstrijd kijk jij het meeste uit?



#speelronde Here’s your weekend schedule! 🍿Dit weekend weerduels in de Eredivisie. Naar welke wedstrijd kijk jij het meeste uit? Here’s your weekend schedule! 🍿Dit weekend weer 9️⃣ duels in de Eredivisie. Naar welke wedstrijd kijk jij het meeste uit? 👀#speelronde https://t.co/WteKSBuHKM

Utrecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 139 times across competitions. As expected, Ajax have dominated proceedings, leading 86-26 in wins, while 27 games have ended in draws.

Ajax secured a 3-0 win when they last visited the Stadion Galgenwaard in January. They're on a three-game winning streak away against Domstedelingen.

Utrecht form guide (all competitions): L-D-D

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L

Utrecht vs Ajax Team News

Utrecht

The hosts have a lengthy list of absentees. Ramon Hendriks, Tommy St Jago, Bart Ramselaar, Mike van der Hoorn and Sander van de Streek are all sidelined with injury.

Mark van der Maarel missed the previous game due to personal reasons but is expected to be available for the visit of the league leaders. Fabian de Keijzer's involvement is doubtful, as he's not fully fit.

Injured: Bart Ramselaar, Tommy St. Jago, Ramon Hendriks, Mike van der Hoorn, Sander van de Streek

Doubtful: Fabian de Keijzer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ajax

Francisco Conceicao and Antony missed the previous game due to undisclosed reasons. Their involvement here remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Mohamed Ihattaren is injured.

Injured: Mohamed Ihattaren

Doubtful: Francisco Conceicao, Antony,

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Utrecht vs Ajax Predicted XIs

Utrecht (3-4-2-1): Vasilis Barkas; Nick Viergever, Ruben Kluivert, Djevencio Van Der Kust; Hidde ter Avest, Can Bozdogan, Othman Boussaid, Taylor Booth; Daishawn Redan, Anastasios Douvikas; Bas Dost

Ajax (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn

Utrecht vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been in solid form this season. Given their recent record at Sunday's venue, they will start as the favourites. Utrecht are dealing with a lot of injuries, which seems to be impacting their performances in the league. Considering the same, an easy win for Ajax seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Utrecht 0-2 Ajax

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav