Utrecht vs Almere Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025 

Utrecht and Almere City will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 22 fixture on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Stadion Galgenwaard.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Heracles in the KNVB Beker quarterfinal. Luka Kulenovic and Mats Rots scored first-half goals to help their side advance to the last four.

Ron Jans' side will shift their attention to the league scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 3-3 draw away to Zwolle.

Almere, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Waalwijk. They went ahead through Junior Kadile's 17th-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men when Joey Jacobs was sent off in the opening seconds of the second half.

Their visitors capitalized on their numerical advantage, with Mohamed Ihattaren, Yassin Oukili and Oskar Zawada scored a goal each while Nordin Bakker's injury time own goal settled the contest.

The loss left them at the foot of the standings with just 10 points to show for their efforts in 20 games. Utrecht are third on 42 points.

Utrecht vs Almere Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece while one game was drawn in three head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Utrecht claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Six of Almere's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Utrecht's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games producing over 2.5 goals.

Almere have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions (nine losses).

Utrecht vs Almere Prediction

Utrecht have drawn their last three league games which has seen them fall behind PSV and Ajax. Nevertheless, Domstedelingen are still somewhat in the title race and will be aiming to get back to winning ways against the worse side in the league.

Almere City played Eredivisie football for the first time in their history last season but De Zwarte Schapen are unlikely to extend their stay in the top flight to a third season.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Almere

Utrecht vs Almere Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Utrecht to score over 1.5 goals

