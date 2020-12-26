Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Utrecht will host AZ Alkmaar at the Stadion Galgenwaard in a rescheduled Eredivisie fixture.

The game was originally scheduled to take place on matchday 1 of the season but was postponed to give AZ Alkmaar extra time to prepare for their UEFA Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 3-2 victory away to FC Emmen, while AZ defeated Vitesse 3-1 at home.

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides and AZ Alkmaar have the superior head-to-head record. The Cheeseheads have 17 wins and four draws to their name, scoring 61 goals and conceding 46, while Utrecht were victorious on 12 previous occasions.

Their most recent fixture came in November 2019 when AZ picked up a 3-0 away victory.

Utrecht form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

AZ Alkmaar form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Utrecht

The hosts have three players currently sidelined by injury. Maarten Paes (Concussion), Emil Bergström, and Leon Guwara will all miss the visit of AZ Alkmaar.

There are no suspension worries for FC Utrecht.

Injuries: Emil Bergström, Leon Guwara, Maarten Paes

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

Four players are unavailable for the fixture on Sunday.

Dani de Wit (Ankle), Bruno Martins Indi (Jaw), Jonas Svensson (Calf), and Jordy Clasie (Knock) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Pascal Jansen.

Injuries: Dani de Wit, Bruno Martins Indi, Jonas Svensson, Jordy Clasie

Doubtful: None

Suspension: none

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Utrecht Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eric Oelschlägel; Django Warmerdam, Justin Hoogma, Tommy St. Jago, Mark van der Maarel; Bart Ramselaar, Sander van de Streek, Joris van Overeem; Eljero Elia, Mimoun Mahi, Gyrano Kerk

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot; Owen Wijndal, Timo Letschert, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Yukinari Sugawara; Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Fredrik Midtsjø; Karl Jesper Karlsson, Myron Boadu, Calvin Stengs

Utrecht vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

AZ Alkmaar were disappointed to have been eliminated from the Europa League group stage but they have rebounded in style with three consecutive victories.

The visitors have fallen some way off last season's standards but a win here would see them move up to joint-third. Utrecht, for their part, have also posted some impressive results this season and are capable of upsetting AZ Alkmaar.

Prediction: Utrecht 2-2 AZ Alkmaar