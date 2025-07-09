Utrecht vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Utrecht will host Kaizer Chiefs at their training complex, Zoudenbalch Training Center on Friday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign in the Eredivisie last season, finishing fourth in the league table and have begun preparations for their UEFA Europa League qualifiers later this month.
They began their pre-season campaign last week with a game against Romanian outfit FCSB which they lost 3-1. They then locked horns with Belgian side Cercle Brugge in their second friendly outing last Thursday and won 2-0, with Yoann Cathline opening the scoring late in the first half before Mike van der Hoorn doubled their advantage midway through the second.
Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, endured yet another difficult season in the South African Premier Division last season as they finished ninth in the league table with just 32 points from 28 games. They kicked off their pre-season campaign on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat to Vitesse, heading into the break a goal up before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.
Following Friday's game, Utrecht will lock horns with Sporting Charleroi of Belgium, while Chiefs will continue their tour of the Netherlands with a friendly clash with NEC Nijmegen.
Utrecht vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
- Utrecht scored 62 goals in the Eredivisie last season. Only Ajax (67), Feyenoord (76) and champions PSV Eindhoven (103) managed more.
- Chiefs conceded 34 goals in the South African top-flight last season. Only AmaZulu (35) and Marumo Gallants (39) shipped more.
- Utreg picked up 64 points in the Eredivisie last season, their highest-ever points tally in the Dutch top flight.
Utrecht vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction
The hosts' win over Cercle last time out saw them end a four-game winless run stretching back to the regular season, and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have the better side on paper and will hope their performance on Friday reflects that.
AmaKhosi have won just one of their last seven matches, stretching back to last season. They struggled to impress against Vitesse last time out and could see defeat against a significantly stronger side this weekend.
Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs
Utrecht vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Utrecht to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)