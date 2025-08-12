Utrecht vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Utrecht will face Servette at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side carried out a 4-0 demolition of Heracles Almelo in their Eredivisie opener last time out and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.
They already have a foot in the playoff round of the qualifiers after picking up a 3-1 win in their first-leg clash last week. Finding themselves a goal down at the break, Utrecht profited from an own goal to draw level early in the second half before efforts from Siebe Horemans and Gjivai Zechiel helped secure a brilliant win for the Dutch club ahead of their return to home turf on Thursday.
Servette, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their domestic campaign with their 1-1 draw with Grasshoppers last time out extending their winless run in the Swiss Super League to three matches.
They will, however, turn their attention to continental action this week where they need a big result to avoid dropping down to the Conference League qualifiers after previously dropping from the Champions League qualifiers last month.
Utrecht vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the second competitive and overall third meeting between the two clubs. Both teams have won a game apiece in their previous contests.
- The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Dutch opponents. They have won two of those games, drawn once and lost the other four.
- The hosts have had three meetings against Swiss opposition in European competitions. They have won all three games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-2.
- Utrecht's last appearance in the main stages of the Europa League came back in the 2010-11 season while Servette featured in the continental showpiece in the 2023-24 campaign.
Utrecht vs Servette Prediction
Utreg are on four-game winning streak in competitive action, scoring 14 goals in that period. They are undefeated in their last six games at the Stadion Galgenwaard and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites to advance.
Les Grenats, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games across all competitions, losing four of those games. They are already at a disadvantage following last week's result and could lose again on Thursday.
Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Servette
Utrecht vs Servette Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Utrecht to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)