Utrecht vs Servette Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Utrecht will face Servette at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side carried out a 4-0 demolition of Heracles Almelo in their Eredivisie opener last time out and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Ad

They already have a foot in the playoff round of the qualifiers after picking up a 3-1 win in their first-leg clash last week. Finding themselves a goal down at the break, Utrecht profited from an own goal to draw level early in the second half before efforts from Siebe Horemans and Gjivai Zechiel helped secure a brilliant win for the Dutch club ahead of their return to home turf on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Servette, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to their domestic campaign with their 1-1 draw with Grasshoppers last time out extending their winless run in the Swiss Super League to three matches.

They will, however, turn their attention to continental action this week where they need a big result to avoid dropping down to the Conference League qualifiers after previously dropping from the Champions League qualifiers last month.

Utrecht vs Servette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second competitive and overall third meeting between the two clubs. Both teams have won a game apiece in their previous contests.

The visitors have had seven competitive meetings against Dutch opponents. They have won two of those games, drawn once and lost the other four.

The hosts have had three meetings against Swiss opposition in European competitions. They have won all three games by an aggregate scoreline of 7-2.

Utrecht's last appearance in the main stages of the Europa League came back in the 2010-11 season while Servette featured in the continental showpiece in the 2023-24 campaign.

Ad

Utrecht vs Servette Prediction

Utreg are on four-game winning streak in competitive action, scoring 14 goals in that period. They are undefeated in their last six games at the Stadion Galgenwaard and will head into the midweek clash as sure-fire favorites to advance.

Les Grenats, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games across all competitions, losing four of those games. They are already at a disadvantage following last week's result and could lose again on Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Servette

Utrecht vs Servette Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More