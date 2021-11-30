Utrillas vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Valencia begin their quest for a ninth Copa Del Rey title away to sixth-tier side Utrillas on Wednesday at the Estadio La Vega.

Los Che, who last won the competition in 2019 after beating the mighty Barcelona in the finals, have progressed from this stage of the competition every year since 2002.

They'll also be looking to return to winning ways here after drawing their last three games on the trot in all competitions, while winning just once in the last 11.

The Bats are heavy favorites here, despite manager Jose Boraldas expected to ring in the changes and give most of his first-team regulars some much-needed rest.

Meanwhile, Utrillas have already created history by making their first-ever appearance at this stage of the competition, and are now looking to cause one of the biggest upsets in history.

Hailing from a small town of the same name in the Agragon province with a population of just over 3 000, the club witnessed long queues for tickets to the game, as 85% of the town's people are looking to attend.

Utrillas vs Valencia Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the sides in history.

Utrillas Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Valencia Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-D

Utrillas vs Valencia Team News

Utrillas

Adrian Hernandez, Utrillas' hero with a brace in the 2-0 victory over Injerto in the last round, was suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the same match.

He'll obviously be a big miss and the side will have to find a way to produce the goods without their talisman.

Injured: None

Suspended: Adrian Hernandez

Unavailable: None

Valencia

Thierry Correia is out with a muscle injury, but manager Pepe Boraldas will make a raft of changes with several first-team stars likely to be rested from the clash.

Injured: Thierry Correia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Utrillas vs Valencia Predicted XI

Utrillas (4-3-3): Aaron Lopez; Ivan Judez, Juan Edo, Diaffara Bah, Javier Gorgas; Alex Fleta, Angel Hernandez, Lautaro Pandiella; Paki, Fernando Zumeta, Mata Ndiaye.

Valencia (4-4-2): Jaume Doménech; Cristiano Piccini, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Aldrete, Toni Lato; Jason, Koba Koindredi, Uros Racic, Denis Cheryshev; Marcos André, Manu Vallejo.

Utrillas vs Valencia Prediction

This will hitherto be the biggest game in Utrillas' history and they will be inspired to put up a tough fight.

Los Che can expect a daunting clash but, given the gulf in quality and experience of their respective squads, the visitors should eventually come away with a win.

Prediction: Utrillas 0-2 Valencia

