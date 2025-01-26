Uzbekistan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2025

Uzbekistan will play host to Jordan at Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium in a friendly match on Monday. Uzbekistan will be eying a second win in a row to maintain their recent momentum while Jordan are seeking a revival.

Uzbekistan vs Jordan Preview

Uzbekistan recovered from their 3-2 away defeat against Qatar by beating Korea DPR 1-0 on the road in their last match. Their third win in five matches has kept them high in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification table. Uzbekistan sit second with 13 points in Group A of the third round, trailing leaders Iran by three points.

The White Wolves will use this friendly match to put their house in order ahead of their upcoming double World Cup qualifiers. Uzbekistan will face off against the Kyrgyz Republic and Iran on matchday seven and eight in March. Uzbekistan and Jordan last met in 2021, with Jordan emerging the winner by a 3-0 scoreline.

Trending

Jordan are winless in their last four matches, posting three draws and one defeat in all competitions. They have won twice in six 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, which leaves them third with nine points in group B of the third round. With four matchdays to spare, they still stand a chance to progress to the fourth round.

The Chivalrous Ones have been unimpressive on the road so far, failing to record any wins in their last four outings. They will be using this friendly to rectify that trend ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup assignments. Jordan will lock horns with Palestine before a trip to face Group B leaders, Korea Republic.

Uzbekistan vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uzbekistan have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Jordan.

Uzbekistan have won four times and drawn once in the last five matches they hosted against Jordan.

Uzbekistan have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Jordan have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Uzbekistan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Jordan have won once, drawn thrice and lost once. Form guide: Uzbekistan – W-L-W-D-W Jordan – L-D-D-D-W.

Uzbekistan vs Jordan Prediction

Uzbekistan will aim to work on their defensive lapses in this game to avoid unhealthy surprises when they take on opponents in the World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan need to build confidence heading into the World Cup qualifiers, with this friendly providing that opportunity.

Uzbekistan are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-1 Jordan

Uzbekistan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uzbekistan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Jordan to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback