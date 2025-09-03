Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2025

Uzbekistan play Kyrgyzstan at the Olympic City Stadium in Tashkent on Friday in their final group fixture of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup. With four points in two games, the White Wolves are currently tied with Oman in Group A but sit in second place. So as things stand, they will be heading into the third-place match instead of the finals.

But, there's still a chance for them to usurp Oman: Uzbekistan must beat the Kyrgyz and hope that Oman drop points to Turkmenistan. If the Reds do win, then the White Wolves must post a bigger victory in their fixture against Kyrgyzstan.

Ranked 55th in the world, the Uzbeks are unbeaten in 2025, avoiding a defeat in all seven international games this year. During this run, they also scripted history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup as the Central Asian side will participate in next year's US-Canada-Mexico showpiece.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan also have a slim chance of progressing into the next round of the cup, but they need to beat Uzbekistan for that. They have one point in two games, courtesy of a 1-1 draw against Turkmenistan in their opening game.

Against Oman, the White Falcons were inches away from a victory, but a stoppage-time brace from Issam Al-Sabhi turned the tie on its head in the dying embers. Until then, Tamirlan Kozubayev's 24th-minute strike had them leading 1-0 in the game.

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 clashes between the sides in the past, with Uzbekistan winning on all 11 occasions.

Kyrgyzstan have failed to score in seven of their 11 clashes against Uzbekistan.

The White Wolves are unbeaten in seven games this year and eight overall since their 3-2 loss to Qatar on 14 November 2024.

In five official games this year, the Kyrgyz have won just once: 3-1 vs Qatar in March 2025.

Uzbekistan are ranked 55th in the world, while Kyrgyzstan are in 104th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

The White Wolves are the favorites coming into the fixture, given their superior strength on paper and their unbeaten run too. Kyrgyzstan have flattered to deceive at the CAFA Cup and could go down here too.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-1 Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

