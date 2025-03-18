Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Uzbekistan will face Kyrgyzstan at the Milliy Stadioni on Thursday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have been quite solid in their qualification campaign so far and now sit second in Group A with 13 points from an obtainable 18 as they continue their push for a maiden appearance at the global showpiece.

They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory over North Korea last time out, with CSKA Moscow man Abbosbek Fayzullaev rifling home the sole goal of the game late in the first half before goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov made a good penalty save late in the day to seal the points for the White Wolves.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, have endured a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign and have work to do if they are to advance from their group. They were beaten 3-2 by Iran in their last match, coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw level midway through the second half before their opponents reclaimed the lead later in the half.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with just three points from six games and will be looking to mark their return to action this week on a positive note.

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, with the home side coming out on top on all 10 occasions.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 10 of their games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1992.

Kyrgyzstan are the second-lowest-scoring side in Group A with a goal tally of six.

The White Wolves have conceded five goals in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. Only the United Arab Emirates (4) have managed fewer in Group A.

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Uzbekistan have won two of their last three competitive matches and have lost just one of their last 10. They are undefeated in their last six games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have lost five of their last six matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two nations coupled with their contrasting form could see the visitors lose here.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 3-1 Kyrgyzstan

Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

