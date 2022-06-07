Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka prediction, preview, team and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Uzbekistan host Sri Lanka at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan for a clash in Group C of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The White Wolves are the highest-ranked side in the group, which also features Thailand and the Maldives, and are the favorites to secure a direct passage into the finals.

Srečko Katanec's side have been shaping up well for their qualifying campaign, winning all three of their games in 2022 thus far.

They started off the year with a 3-0 demolition of South Sudan, followed by a 3-1 defeat of Kyrgyzstan and a 4-2 drubbing of Uganda in the Navruz Cup.

At 205th, Sri Lanka are one of the 10 lowest ranked teams in the world and haven't won a major international fixture since a 2-0 defeat of Macau in a World Cup qualifying match in June 2019.

Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head

Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka have met just once in history - in the 1999 Asia Cup which the Uzbeks comfortably won 6-0.

O‘zbekiston FA @UzbekistanFA Osiyo kubogi saralash bosqichining Oʻzbekiston milliy terma jamoasi oʻrin olgan “C” guruhi taqvimi bilan tanishing.



@afcasiancup @FAThailand @MaldivesFA @OfficialFFSL Osiyo kubogi saralash bosqichining Oʻzbekiston milliy terma jamoasi oʻrin olgan “C” guruhi taqvimi bilan tanishing. 📋 Osiyo kubogi saralash bosqichining Oʻzbekiston milliy terma jamoasi oʻrin olgan “C” guruhi taqvimi bilan tanishing.@afcasiancup @FAThailand @MaldivesFA @OfficialFFSL https://t.co/4nS9RPP317

Uzbekistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Sri Lanka Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka Team News

Uzbekistan

The White Wolves have called up 24 players for this month's triple header against Sri Lanka, Maldives and Thailand.

AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov, who's struck six goals in three games this calendar year, will lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Football Sri Lanka (FSL Official) @OfficialFFSL

Sri Lanka scored first and Nepal equalized with a penalty.

Final score : 1 -1

Nidarshan scored at 80th minute and Nepal scored in a penalty at 91st minute



#SriLanka Sri Lanka played a friendly game today with Nepal and showed a better performance within a very short period .Sri Lanka scored first and Nepal equalized with a penalty.Final score : 1 -1Nidarshan scored at 80th minute and Nepal scored in a penalty at 91st minute Sri Lanka played a friendly game today with Nepal and showed a better performance within a very short period . Sri Lanka scored first and Nepal equalized with a penalty. Final score : 1 -1 Nidarshan scored at 80th minute and Nepal scored in a penalty at 91st minute#SriLanka https://t.co/z3gVCSvFV2

Sri Lanka

The Golden Army have named a 35-man preliminary squad for the qualifiers, although Waseem Razeek is a major doubt after he said earlier that he won't participate in the qualifiers due to "shortcomings in the management."

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Waseem Razeek

Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka Predicted XI

Uzbekistan (4-3-3): Utkir Yusupov; Dilshod Saitov, Umar Eshmurodov, Husniddin Aliqulov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Otabek Shukurov, Sardor Sabirkhodjaev, Azizbek Amonov; Dostonbek Khamdamov, Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeyev.

Sri Lanka (4-2-3-1): Sujan Perera; Charitha Rathnayake, Chalana Chameera, Chamod Dilshan, Harsha Fernando; Mohamed Fazal, Sasanga Dilhara; Tharindu Dhanushka, Mohamed Hasmeer, Dillon de Silva; Mohamed Musthaq.

Uzbekistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction

Uzbekistan are not a proverbial big team but have a lethal attack spearheaded by the irrepressible Shomurodov, who can single-handedly take down minnows Sri Lanka.

This is a great opportunity for the White Wolves to kick-start their campaign with a win.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 4-0 Sri Lanka

