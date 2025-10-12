Uzbekistan vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Uzbekistan will square off against Uruguay at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Malacca, in a friendly on Monday. This is the final scheduled friendly match of the year for the White Wolves, while La Celeste will play two friendlies next month.

Ad

The White Wolves met Kuwait in a friendly on Thursday in Tashkent and registered a 2-0 home win. Team captain Eldor Shomurodov and midfielder Hojimat Erkinov were on the scoresheet in that match, while Otabek Shukurov failed to score from the penalty spot in the second half.

Los Charrúas extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games with a 1-0 triumph over the Dominican Republic in a friendly last week. Ignacio Laquintana scored on his debut, with Federico Viñas providing the assist.

Ad

Trending

Uzbekistan vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them and they have met twice, with both meetings taking place in exhibition games. La Celeste registered 3-0 wins in both games.

The White Wolves are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Los Charrúas have seen under 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions, failing to score in four.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in their 10 games across all competitions in 2025, recording six wins. They have also kept seven clean sheets in that period.

La Celeste have seen conclusive results in their last six games in all competitions, recording five wins.

The Turanians are unbeaten in their last seven friendly games, recording five wins.

The White Wolves have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Ad

Uzbekistan vs Uruguay Prediction

The Turanians are unbeaten across all competitions this season and have won five of their last six games. They registered a win in their first game under new manager Fabio Cannavaro last week and will look to continue that form here.

La Celeste kept their fourth consecutive clean sheet last week, recording a narrow 1-0 win over the Dominican Republic. They have a 100% record in these fixtures and are strong favorites.

Ad

Los Charrúas have seen an uptick in form, and considering their recent record in friendly games, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 1-2 Uruguay

Uzbekistan vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More