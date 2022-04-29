Udinese vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. Goals from Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu, Brazilian midfielder Walace and young left-back Destiny Udogie sealed the deal for Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Bologna recently. Goals from experienced Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic and forward Nicola Sansone secured the win for Bologna. Croatia international Ivan Perisic scored the consolation goal for Inter Milan.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost seven and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Udinese 2-0. A second-half brace from Argentine attacker Joaquin Correa ensured victory for Inter Milan.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W-W

Udinese vs Inter Milan Team News

Udinese

Udinese will be without French midfielder Jean-Victor Makengo, who is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of Portuguese striker Beto. Other than that there are no known issues and caretaker manager Gabriele Cioffi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Beto

Suspended: Jean-Victor Makengo

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi could be without experienced Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, German left-back Robin Gosens, young centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo. Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robin Gosens, Arturo Vidal, Alessandro Bastoni, Felipe Caicedo

Suspended: Hakan Calhanoglu

Udinese vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Bram Nuytinck, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Lazar Samardzic, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie, Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Udinese vs Inter Milan Prediction

Udinese are 12th in Serie A, and have won three of their last five league games. They come into this game on the back of a dominating victory over Fiorentina, and will hope to make a further dent into Inter Milan's title hopes.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, two points behind league leaders AC Milan. Their recent loss to Bologna was the result of an unfortunate individual mistake, and the repercussions of that loss could have serious ramifications in Inter Milan's title hopes.

Inter Milan to win.

Prediction: Udinese 0-2 Inter Milan

