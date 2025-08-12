Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 

Vaduz and AZ Alkmaar will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at Rheinpark Stadion.

The visitors hold a comfortable lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in The Netherlands last week. Troy Parrott scored a brace while Mexx Meerdink completed the rout with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Vaduz followed up their continental defeat with a 3-0 home win over Stade Nyonnais in the Swiss Challenge League. Ronaldo Fernandes, Stephan Seiler and Nicolas Hasler scored a goal each.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, claimed a 4-1 home win over Groningen in their Eredivisie curtain-raiser. Denso Kasius and Troy Parrott scored a first-half goal each while Stije Resink scored an own goal. Marco Rente pulled one back for the visitors in the 44th minute. Parrott completed his brace late on.

De Kaasboeren will turn their attention to the continent as they aim to complete the job. The winner of this tie will face either Sabah or Levski Sofia in the playoffs for a place in the main stage of the Conference League, while the losers will be eliminated from Europe.

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AZ Alkmaar have won all three head-to-head games. Both sides were drawn in Group E of the 2022-23 Conference League. Alkmaar topped the group while Vaduz finished last.

Vaduz have won just one of their last 13 games in UEFA club competition, losing eight games in this run.

AZ's last four away games in Europe have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Az's four games across competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals.

AZ have scored at least three goals in all four games played this season.

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Vaduz have made it to the main stage of the Conference League just once in their history. Their wait for a second appearance looks set to continue barring a spectacular turnaround.

AZ Alkmaar began their domestic campaign on a positive note and are unlikely to let a three-goal lead slip in a tie where they are the heavy favorites.

We back Maarten Martens' side to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Vaduz 0-3 AZ Alkmaar

Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - AZ to score over 1.5 goals

