Vaduz vs AZ Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

Vaduz will welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Rheinpark Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 27).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Wil in the Swiss Challenge League on Sunday. AZ, meanwhile, fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at Excelsior in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Siebe Horemans and Marouan Azarkan scored first-half goals to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break. Yukinari Sugawara halved the deficit three minutes into the second half, but AZ could not find the equaliser as they slumped to a third straight defeat across competitions.

Vaduz are bottom of Group E in the Conference League, having garnered just two points from four games. AZ, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with nine points from four games. A win will be enough for the Eredivisie club to see them through to the knockouts.

Vaduz vs AZ Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first meeting between the two teams on matchday two ended in a 4-1 home win for AZ.

Five of Vaduz' last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with four games seeing at least four goals.

Eight of AZ's last nine games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Vaduz are the first club from Liechtenstein to participate in a European tournament group stage. However, they play their domestic football in the Swiss Challenge League.

All but two of AZ's last eight games across competitions have produced at least two first-half goals.

Vaduz vs AZ Prediction

Vaduz have an outside chance of securing third spot in the group. However, anything other than an outright victory in their final home game could extinguish those hopes.

The hosts have given a good account of themselves in the continent, having negotiated three qualifying rounds to reach the group stage. Vaduz were outsiders in all three qualifying ties, highlighting their propensity to cause an upset.

AZ @AZAlkmaar 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 | 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬



Apollon met late tegentreffer

FC Vaduz speelt gelijk

Dnipro-1 negen wedstrijden op rij ongeslagen



#AZ #UECL 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 | 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬Apollon met late tegentrefferFC Vaduz speelt gelijkDnipro-1 negen wedstrijden op rij ongeslagen 🇪🇺 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 | 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬🇨🇾 Apollon met late tegentreffer🇨🇭 FC Vaduz speelt gelijk🇺🇦 Dnipro-1 negen wedstrijden op rij ongeslagen#AZ #UECL

AZ, meanwhile, have not had the best of weeks, with their 15-game unbeaten run snapped by a run of three straight losses across competitions. However, the Dutch club are still the overwhelming favorites to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vaduz 1-4 AZ Alkmaar

Vaduz vs AZ Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 1.5 goals

