Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Vaduz will entertain Dnipro-1 at Rheinpark Stadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13).

Vaduz’s 2-2 draw against Dnipro-1 was unexpected, as they were playing away at the Ukrainians. Dnipro-1 were tipped as the favourites, as they're the relatively strong side, but the Liechtensteiners’ deep and tight defensive unit and counterattacks helped them force a share of the spoils.

Residenzler put up a similarly dazzling display in an away league clash with FC Schaffhaussen on Sunday, recovering from 2-0 down to draw 2-2. A win on Thursday would move Vaduz from third to second in their European group standings.

Meanwhile, the visitors’ 3-1 win over Cypriot side Apollon Limassol remains their best outing so far in the group campaign, having previously lost to AZ. Although they sit behind the Dutch side (9), who are leading the lot, a five-point gap separates them. Dnipro-1 are unlikely to eye the summit but will focus on second spot.

The Ukrainians hosted Vaduz in Slovakia with a few fans. That wouldn’t be the case for the Liechtensteiners, who are expecting a full house at Rheinpark Stadion. The hosts, however, will be without five players due to injury, as opposed to two for Dnipro-1. Vaduz will not be largely depleted due to their bench strength, though.

Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vaduz have not won their last three home games, losing once and drawing twice.

Vaduz are the first club from Liechtenstein to reach the group stage of a UEFA club competition.

Vaduz hold the record for the most domestic cup titles, having won the Liechtenstein Football Cup 48 times.

Dnipro-1 are in good away form, having won three of their last four games, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

Vaduz have won only once in their last five games, drawing and losing twice apiece, while Dnipro-1 have won four times and drawn once.

Form Guide: Vaduz – D-D-L-W-L, Dnipro-1- W-D-W-W-W.

Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

The hosts are determined to make a statement in Group E by overcoming the challenge of Dnipro-1.

FC Vaduz @VaduzFC



Hier geht’s zum Spielbericht:

fcvaduz.li/news/spielberi…



#hoppvadoz Auch im zehnten Anlauf bleibt der erhoffte Befreiungsschlag in der Liga leider aus. Dennoch zeigte unser Team heute grosse Moral und holt nach einem 0:2-Rückstand zur Pause ein Remis beim FC Schaffhausen.Hier geht’s zum Spielbericht: Auch im zehnten Anlauf bleibt der erhoffte Befreiungsschlag in der Liga leider aus. Dennoch zeigte unser Team heute grosse Moral und holt nach einem 0:2-Rückstand zur Pause ein Remis beim FC Schaffhausen.📜 Hier geht’s zum Spielbericht:fcvaduz.li/news/spielberi…#hoppvadoz https://t.co/BpM4Zp5l1r

The Ukrainians will be eager to show that they have learnt their lessons from their meeting with Vaduz a week ago. The game will likely end in a stalemate, as Dnipro-1 will look to avoid falling into Vaduz’s trap again.

Prediction: Vaduz 2-2 Dnipro-1

Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vaduz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dnipro-1 to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes