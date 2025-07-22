Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Vaduz will host Dungannon Swifts at the Rheinpark Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign. Both sides will be optimistic to kick off their qualifying campaign with a win and take control of the tie.
Vaduz will return to the preliminary Conference League after getting eliminated in the second round of last season’s qualifiers by St. Patrick's Athletic. The Liechtensteiner hosts had a mediocre season in the second division of Swiss football in the recently concluded campaign, and only won one of five preseason friendlies, but will hope to find form and put up a good performance as they commence their qualification campaign.
Dungannon Swifts continue their search for their first appearance in the main stages of a UEFA competition after an 18-year absence from the preliminary rounds of European football. The Northern Irish side have won three of four preseason friendlies going into Thursday's game and will hope to continue such form when they make the trip to Liechtenstein this midweek.
Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the sides.
- Vaduz have appeared in the preliminary rounds of 24 of the last 25 seasons but have only made it to the group stages once, in the 2022-23 Conference League season.
- The visitors have only failed to get on the scoresheet in one of their last five games.
- Dungannon are looking to become only the second Northern Irish side to qualify for the main stages of an Europa Conference League season.
- Residenzler are without a clean sheet in their last seven outings.
Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts Prediction
Vaduz are heavy favorites to get the win going into this midweek's fixture and will hope to receive an extra boost from their home advantage to get a comfortable lead and put them in control ahead of the return leg.
The Swifts will be satisfied to get a draw on the road and leave the tie to be determined in the second leg, but will need to be at their best to avoid defeat on Thursday.
Prediction: Vaduz 2-1 Dungannon Swifts
Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Vaduz to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four games)