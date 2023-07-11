Vaduz vs Neman Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Vaduz entertain Neman at Rheinpark Stadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualiying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

Vaduz hold one of the best records among the 62 teams entering the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. The Liechtenstein-based club reached the playoff round in 2021-22 and the group stage last season. They will look to reach the knockouts this term, says manager Martin Stocklasa.

Residenzler compete in the Swiss Challenge League – the second-tier football league in Switzerland - but also ply their trade in the Liechtenstein Football Championship. They qualified for the Europa Conference League after winning the 2022–23 Liechtenstein Cup. Vaduz have played three friendlies since the end of the season.

Neman are entering the competition for the first time. They were awarded qualification following a reshuffle of the 2022 Belarusian Premier League standings. They initially finished in ninth place, which was short of a UEFA spot, but moved up the standings after a couple of teams were handed sanctions.

Champions and runner-ups Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Energetik-BGU Minsk, alongside the fifth, sixth and seventh-placed teams were excluded from European competitions due to match-fixing. Neman will take confidence from their impressive away record as they head to Vaduz for their European baptism of fire.

Vaduz vs Neman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams face each other for the first time.

Vaduz have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Vaduz have scored 16 goals and conceded ten in their last five games.

Neman have won five times in their last five games across competitions.

Vaduz have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Neman have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Vaduz: L-W-L-W-D; Neman: W-L-W-W-D.

Vaduz vs Neman Prediction

Vaduz ended last season with a long list of injuries. Six players, including centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli and centre-forward Elvin Ibrisimovic, remain unavailable for selection. Tunahan Cicek was the team’s most outstanding performer last campaign with 12 goals and remains their main attacking threat.

Neman, meanwhile, are topping the standings in the new season after 14 games, with Pavel Savitski sitting second in the scoring charts with five goals. Last season, he netted nine times.

Vaduz will look to exploit their home advantage ahead of the return leg in Neman.

Prediction: Vaduz 3-1 Neman

Vaduz vs Neman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vaduz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vaduz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Neman to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes