Vaduz vs Rapid Wien prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Vaduz will take on Rapid Wien in the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday after safely negotiating Turkish opponents Konyaspor in the third-round qualifiers.

Rapid Wein, on the other hand, overturned a 2-1 deficit against Neftchi Baku to seal the encounter 3-2 on aggregate and subsequently book their place in the Conference League playoffs.

Vaduz vs Rapid Wien Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Rapid Wien will undoubtedly start off as strong favorites to win this tie as they play in a stronger league in Austria.

Vaduz form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Rapid Wien form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Vaduz vs Rapid Wien Team News

Vaduz

Anthony Goelzer and Lars Traber are struggling with injuries and will miss this week's game.

Injured: Anthony Goelzer, Lars Traber.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rapid Wien

The Green-Whites have Martin Moormann, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Yusuf Demir and Ferdy Druijf all sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Martin Moormann, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Yusuf Demir, Ferdy Druijf

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Vaduz vs Rapid Wien Predicted XIs

Vaduz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Benjamin Büchel; Gabriel Isik, Kevin Iodice, Cedric Gasser; Dario Ulrich, Anes Omerovic, Ryan Fosso, Joel Ris; Tunahan Cicek, Franklin Sasere, Dejan Djokic.

Rapid Wien (4-2-3-1): Niklas Hedl; Martin Koscelník, Maximilian Hofmann, Michael Sollbauer, Jonas Auer; Nikolas Sattlberger, Patrick Greil; Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn, Bernhard Zimmermann, Ante Bajic; Guido Burgstaller.

Vaduz vs Rapid Wien Prediction

This game hugely favors the visitors, who seem to be on a roll and look capable of making it to the group stages of the Conference League. Rapid Wien will be slightly disappointed to play in the Conference League as their standards are higher than the teams playing in this competition. Nonetheless, they will have to keep their feet on the ground as they take on Vaduz.

The hosts will be looking to conjure some kind of miracle in the home leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset in this tie.

Rapid Wien have a superior squad profile and will look to avoid any kind of slip-up in the first leg as they did against Neftchi in the last round.

Rapid are firm favorites to seal the first leg of the tie.

Prediction: Vaduz 1-3 Rapid Wien

