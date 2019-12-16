Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid: 3 Talking Points as Los Blancos fail to win | La Liga 2019-20

Tony Akatugba

Real Madrid players celebrate

It was late drama at the Mestalla Stadium as Real Madrid scored deep in stoppage time to pull level with their hosts Valencia.

Real Madrid was firmly in control of proceedings in the first half, however, they failed to make their dominance count, as it was all level at the break. In the second half, Los Blancos were made to rue their missed chances, with a more purposeful Valencia side turning up after the interval.

With 12 minutes to go, the hosts took the lead, as Carlos Soler scored his first La Liga goal of the season to stun the giants from the capital city. However, Los Blancos continued chipping away after the hosts scored what seemed the winner, and in the second minute of stoppage time, Luka Jovic had a goal disallowed for offside.

In the dying embers of the game, Zinedine Zidane's men stunned their hosts as the ball fell to Karim Benzema, who expertly whipped it past the Valencia goalline for a last gasp equaliser.

In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the encounter.

#3 Real Madrid failed to capitalise on Barcelona's slip up

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Ahead of El Clasico next week, the summit of the La Liga table looks firmly poised, as the Spanish powerhouses of Real Madrid and Barcelona are only separated by goal difference. Los Blancos had a golden opportunity to go past their archrivals in this game, as Lionel Messi's Barcelona were forced to share the spoils with Real Sociedad yesterday.

Zinedine Zidane's men had the upper hand in the first 45 minutes, but a combination of dogged defending from the home side and a hint of wastefulness ensured Los Blancos didn't capitalise on a very dominant spell.

At the end of the game, it was two points lost for Zidane's men rather than a point gained, as the opportunity to dislodge Barca from the summit of the LaLiga table was needlessly wasted.

The next instalment of the Clasico will be quite a heated affair, as the bitter cocktail of politics and sports will be served aplenty on the day of the encounter. With both sides level on points ahead of the footballing showpiece, it adds an edgier angle to the tale next Wednesday.

