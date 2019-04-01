Valencia v Real Madrid: La Liga Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Can Zinedine Zidane and his men make it 3 wins out of 3?

Resurgent Real Madrid have a chance to claw their way back into the fight for the second place when they visit Estadio Mestalla on Wednesday to face Valencia in the 30th game week of La Liga.

After a very poor start to the season, Valencia have found their way back into the top half mix after a scintillating vein of form that saw them undefeated since the first week of January. They last lost to Alaves in early January. Los Che will need another big win on Wednesday against Los Blancos if they put pressure on Getafe and finish in the final Champions League spot. Marcelino Toral and his men will be high on confidence after the victory over top 4 rival Sevilla over the weekend.

A couple of weeks ago, it was doom and gloom in the Real Madrid dugout after the Los Blancos crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu despite holding a 2-1 lead against their opponents. Fast forward to the present, the dressing room is buzzing after the return of former manager and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. Zidane has started his second managerial reign for Real Madrid majestically with two wins out of the two matches. The Frenchman will need his men to produce another good performance if they are to push for the second spot and if possible for the title.

The first meeting between the sides ended with Real Madrid winning 2-0 at home courtesy of Lucas Vasquez and an own goal from Daniel Wass.

Kickoff Information

Date: 3rd April 2019

Time: 21:30 (local time), 01:00 (IST)

Venue: Mestalla, Valencia

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Valencia: W-D-D-W-W

Real Madrid: W-W-W-L-L

Key Players

Valencia

Dani Parejo

Valencia top scorer in the season

The attacking midfielder has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form this season in the league. The 29-year old is the team's leading scorer in the league with nine goals and will be looking to add one more against the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid

Isco

Its 2 in 2 for Isco

The return of Zinedine Zidane has seen a resurgent Isco. The Spanish midfielder has scored in both the fixtures since the arrival of the former manager. Isco is likely to play a crucial role against Valencia in the upcoming fixture.

