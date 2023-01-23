Valencia vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Almeria lock horns with an impressive Valencia side at the Estadio de Mestalla on Monday.

Valencia vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. Los Che eased past Sporting Gijon by a 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Valencia vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Almeria and have won eight of their last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

Valencia have won seven of their last nine matches against Almeria in La Liga but have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four matches against them in the top flight.

Valencia have won four and lost two of their last six matches against Almeria in La Liga - their joint-longest streak without a draw against a single opponent in the top flight.

Almeria have lost eight of their last nine matches against teams from the region of Valencia and could potentially register their longest winless away streak against such teams in the competition.

Valencia have lost their last two matches in La Liga and have not suffered a three-match losing streak in the competition since October 2020.

Valencia vs Almeria Prediction

Valencia are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Los Che have a good squad in their ranks and will look to move into the top half of the league table in the coming weeks.

Almeria have been fairly impressive in the top flight and will have their sights set on survival in La Liga. Valencia are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Valencia 2-1 Almeria

Valencia vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Almeria to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Edinson Cavani to score - Yes

