Valencia vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Valencia set out in search of a third consecutive La Liga home win when they welcome Almeria to the Mestalla Stadium on Saturday.

Gaizka Garitano’s men have endured an abysmal campaign so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, 11 points away from safety.

Valencia were condemned to their first La Liga defeat of the year las Sunday when they were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.

Prior to that, Ruben Baraja’s men were on a run of four consecutive league wins, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since mid-December.

With 32 points from 22 matches, Valencia are currently eighth in the La Liga table, four points behind sixth-placed Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Almeria, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Alaves last Friday.

Garitano’s men have now gone 12 straight matches without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since a 2-0 victory over Talavera in the Copa del Rey on October 31.

With six points from 22 matches, Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table, 11 points behind Celta Vigo just outside the relegation zone.

Valencia vs Almeria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Valencia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Almeria have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Garitano’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Valencia, claiming one win and two draws since a 3-2 loss in May 2015.

Almeria currently hold the division’s poorest defensive record, having conceded 49 goals in their 22 matches so far.

Valencia vs Almeria Prediction

Valencia will be excited to take on an Almeria side who have been the whipping boys in this La Liga campaign. We predict a one-sided affair at the Mestalla Stadium, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Valencia 3-1 Almeria

Valencia vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last nine clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last seven encounters)