Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Valencia host Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.
The first leg at the San Mamés ended all square, with goals from Raul Garcia and Hugo Duro ensuring that the finalists will be determined in the second leg.
The hosts secured a 1-0 win over Mallorca in their previous league outing, while Athletic Bilbao suffered a 4-0 defeat in their away game at Barcelona. Valencia also conceded four goals against the Catalans last Sunday.
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head
In 182 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far, Valencia have enjoyed a 71-66 lead in wins over their Basque rivals. The spoils have been shared 45 times in this fixture. The last four meetings between the two clubs have ended in draws.
The 1-1 draw in the first leg at San Mames was the first time they had shared a point in the competition, with both clubs securing three wins in the previous six meetings.
Valencia form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D
Athletic Bilbao form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Team News
Valencia
The home side have a few injury concerns for this second leg tie. Thierry Correia has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a knee injury. He joins Jasper Cillessen on the sidelines while Jose Gaya's involvement here remains doubtful.
Maximiliano Gómez González will be suspended for the game following his red card in the first leg. He was sent off without even stepping out on the pitch for his off-the-pitch behavior during the halftime break. Even if Los Che qualify for the final, he will not be able to play.
Injured: Thierry Correia, Jasper Cillessen
Doubtful: Jose Gaya
Suspended: Maximiliano Gómez González
Athletic Bilbao
The visitors travel to Valencia without any injuries or suspension concerns.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI
Valencia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete; Dimitri Foulquier, Carlos Soler, Hugo Guillamón, Hugo Duro; Helder Costa, Goncalo Guedes, Bryan Gil
Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Oier Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams
Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction
The hosts have lost just two games at home this season while Los Leones have lost three games across all competitions in their travels. This fixture is expected to be a closely contested affair.
The visiting side have been the runners-up in the last two editions of the competition and should pull through with a narrow win here.
Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao