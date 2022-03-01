Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Valencia host Athletic Bilbao at the Mestalla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.

The first leg at the San Mamés ended all square, with goals from Raul Garcia and Hugo Duro ensuring that the finalists will be determined in the second leg.

The hosts secured a 1-0 win over Mallorca in their previous league outing, while Athletic Bilbao suffered a 4-0 defeat in their away game at Barcelona. Valencia also conceded four goals against the Catalans last Sunday.

RFEF @rfef OFICIAL | El encuentro entre el



El partido se jugará finalmente el miércoles 2 de marzo a las 21:30 horas.



#LaCopaMola | #CelebrarEsGanar OFICIAL | El encuentro entre el @valenciacf y el @AthleticClub , duelo correspondiente a la vuelta de las semifinales de la #CopaDelRey , modifica su horario.El partido se jugará finalmente el miércoles 2 de marzo a las 21:30 horas. ⚠️ OFICIAL | El encuentro entre el @valenciacf y el @AthleticClub, duelo correspondiente a la vuelta de las semifinales de la #CopaDelRey, modifica su horario.⚽ El partido se jugará finalmente el miércoles 2 de marzo a las 21:30 horas.#LaCopaMola | #CelebrarEsGanar https://t.co/2VeuwU82CI

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

In 182 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far, Valencia have enjoyed a 71-66 lead in wins over their Basque rivals. The spoils have been shared 45 times in this fixture. The last four meetings between the two clubs have ended in draws.

The 1-1 draw in the first leg at San Mames was the first time they had shared a point in the competition, with both clubs securing three wins in the previous six meetings.

Valencia form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Valencia

The home side have a few injury concerns for this second leg tie. Thierry Correia has been ruled out for at least three weeks with a knee injury. He joins Jasper Cillessen on the sidelines while Jose Gaya's involvement here remains doubtful.

Maximiliano Gómez González will be suspended for the game following his red card in the first leg. He was sent off without even stepping out on the pitch for his off-the-pitch behavior during the halftime break. Even if Los Che qualify for the final, he will not be able to play.

Valencia CF @valenciacf



#VCFAthletic



#ADNBroncoyCopero

#TheBatman 𝑪𝒖𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐 𝒆𝒔𝒂 𝒍𝒖𝒛 𝒊𝒍𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝒆𝒍 𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒐 𝒏𝒐 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒐 𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒂, 𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒂 🦇 𝑪𝒖𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒐 𝒆𝒔𝒂 𝒍𝒖𝒛 𝒊𝒍𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝒆𝒍 𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒐 𝒏𝒐 𝒔𝒐𝒍𝒐 𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒂, 𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒂 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒂 🦇🔥 #VCFAthletic 🔜#ADNBroncoyCopero 🏆#TheBatman https://t.co/iQon8nIzJb

Injured: Thierry Correia, Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: Jose Gaya

Suspended: Maximiliano Gómez González

Athletic Bilbao

The visitors travel to Valencia without any injuries or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Omar Alderete; Dimitri Foulquier, Carlos Soler, Hugo Guillamón, Hugo Duro; Helder Costa, Goncalo Guedes, Bryan Gil

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Oier Zarraga, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

The hosts have lost just two games at home this season while Los Leones have lost three games across all competitions in their travels. This fixture is expected to be a closely contested affair.

The visiting side have been the runners-up in the last two editions of the competition and should pull through with a narrow win here.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Peter P