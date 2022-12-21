Valencia vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2022

Valencia will host AZ Alkmaar at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side have had mixed results in La Liga this season but remain on the hunt for a return to European football. They beat 10-man Real Betis 3-0 in their last league outing, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Valencia will return to competitive action on New Year's Eve with an away trip to Villarreal and will be looking to continue their preparations for the clash this week.

AZ Alkmaar enjoyed a solid start to their Eredivisie campaign but hit a rough patch just before the World Cup break, consequently falling behind in the race for the Dutch title. However, they beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in their last league game with Vangelis Pavlidis scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

The midweek clash will mark AZ Alkmaar's penultimate game of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Valencia vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Valencia and AZ Alkmaar, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous two matchups.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in their last seven games across all competitions.

Four of Los Che's five La Liga wins this season have come on home turf.

AZ have picked up 18 points away from home in the league this season, the highest in the Eredivisie so far.

Valencia have scored 22 league goals this season, the highest of any team outside the Champions League spots.

De Kaasboeren have the third-best defensive record in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 16.

Valencia vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Valencia's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just two of their last six home games and could struggle here.

AZ have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results away from home of late and may have to settle for a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Valencia 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Valencia vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Valencia's last 10 matches)

