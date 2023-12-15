Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Barcelona Preview

Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Che slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Getafe in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Blaugrana suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 31 out of the last 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Valencia have lost each of their last five matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have never lost six such matches in a row in the history of the competition.

Valencia have lost each of their last three matches at home against Barcelona in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the nine such games preceding this run.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 13 matches away from home against teams from Valencia in La Liga and have won all their eight such games under Xavi.

Valencia are winless in each of their last four matches in La Liga and have lost their last two matches in the competition.

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have struggled to meet expectations this season and will be reeling from their shocking performance against Royal Antwerp. The Catalans have been defensively poor this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against the Blaugrana in the recent past. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona

Valencia vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes