Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia host Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

Valencia vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings but have largely failed all their big tests so far this season. The Catalan giants slumped to another humiliating defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this game.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. Los Che slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 29 of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Valencia have won only one of their last 15 games at home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in 2020.

Barcelona have won their last three games against Valencia in La Liga and could secure a four-game winning streak against Los Che for the first time since 1994.

Valencia have found the back of the net in each of their last 14 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - their best scoring streak against the Catalans in the competition's history.

Valencia lost their last home game against Mallorca by a 2-1 margin and could suffer consecutive defeats at home in La Liga for the first time since 2016.

Barcelona have kept nine clean sheets in their first 11 games of the season - the most by any team at this stage of the season in the competition's history.

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a few issues to address ahead of this game. Robert Lewandowski has been his side's best player and will need to be at his best this weekend.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day and have shown signs of improvement this year. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona

Valencia vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Valencia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

