Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2025

The Copa del Rey returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Valencia lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio de Mestalla on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Valencia vs Barcelona Preview

Valencia are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side defeated Celta Vigo by a narrow 2-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate under Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants edged Deportivo Alaves to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 34 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Atletico Madrid in a La Liga encounter in December last year.

Barcelona have kept only one clean sheet in their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only such result during this period coming in a 1-0 victory against Deportivo Alaves last week.

Valencia have won three of their last four matches in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 games preceding this run.

Barcelona have scored 13 goals in their last three matches against Valencia in all competitions.

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been a brilliant attacking unit under Hansi Flick this season and have relied heavily on Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha to do the heavy lifting in the final third. The trio has been prolific for the Blaugrana and will look to make an impact this week.

Valencia have shown signs of improvement this year but were thoroughly outclassed by the Blaugrana in La Liga last month. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Valencia 1-3 Barcelona

Valencia vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

