Valencia vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Valencia will be aiming to end their five-game winless run in La Liga when they welcome Barcelona to the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday.

Fresh off Thursday’s shock 2-1 defeat to Granada, Barcelona will aim to quickly return to winning ways and keep their title hopes alive.

Valencia failed in their bid to end their winless run in the Spanish top-flight as they were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Alaves.

Javi Gracia's men have now failed to taste victory in their last five games, dating back to a 2-1 win over Granada on 21 March.

Valencia have struggled for results this season and are currently 14th in the league table, six points ahead of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Barcelona squandered the chance to move into first place as they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Granada.

Lionel Messi gave the Catalan giants the lead in the 23rd minute. But second-half goals from Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina helped the visitors turn the game on its head and claim a rare win.

Barcelona remain in third place in the log, level on points with Real Madrid and two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Valencia vs Barcelona Head-To-Head

In their last 54 games in all competitions against Barcelona, Valencia have claimed 12 wins. Barcelona have been the better side, picking up 26 wins while 26 games have ended all square.

The spoils were shared in their most recent meeting back in December, when Valencia came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw.

Valencia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Barcelona Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Valencia vs Barcelona Team News

Valencia

There are no injury or suspension concerns in the Valencia camp, so we expect Javi Gracia to name his strongest possible starting lineup on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be without a few key players who remain sidelined with injuries.

Spanish sensation Ansu Fati and Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho have been ruled out with meniscus injuries. Meanwhile, Danish forward Martin Braithwaite is out with an ankle problem.

After seeing his reshuffled side flounder in the game against Granada, Ronald Koeman is expected to revert to his regular starting XI.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Valencia vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Yunus Musah, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Valencia vs Barcelona Prediction

Valencia have struggled to perform this season and they head into this crunch tie in poor form. In contrast, the visitors have enjoyed an impressive campaign and are in the mix for the league title.

We expect Barcelona to bounce back from the Granada defeat and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Prediction: Valencia 0-2 Barcelona