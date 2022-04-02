Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting tips | 3rd April 2022

Valencia will entertain Cadiz at the Mestalla Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. In the first game following the international break, both teams will hope to secure a win.

Cadiz moved out of the relegation zone by securing a 1-0 win over Villarreal in their previous outing, with Ruben Sobrino scoring a 90th-minute winner. They are just one point clear from safety, though, in 17th place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Valencia extended their undefeated run in La Liga to four games. They overcame Elche 1-0 in their previous outing, with Gonçalo Guedes scoring the winner in the 50th minute.

Valencia vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 28 times across competitions. As expected, the hosts have the better record against their western rivals, with 15 wins. Cadiz have six wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Cadiz are without a win on their travels to Valencia in the 21st century, with their last win at Sunday's venue coming in 1988.

The two teams have displayed poor passing in the league this season. Valencia boast the second-worst pass accuracy in the league (71.6%) and Cadiz have been the fourth-worst passers of the ball (72.4%).

Only 19th-placed Alaves have scored fewer goals (23) than Cadiz (25) in the league this season.

Cadiz have played more draws (12) than any other team in the Spanish top flight, while Valencia have played out ten stalemates.

Los Che have scored more goals from set-pieces (17, including penalties) than any other team in the division this season.

Valencia vs Cadiz Prediction

Valencia are winless in their last three league games against Cadiz, though they beat them in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final in February. Los Piratas have just one win to their name in their travels since November.

Los Che, meanwhile, shrugged off a run of seven winless games in the league between December and February. They are now on a four-game unbeaten run, winning three.

Valencia have been in good form recently, and it's unlikely they'll suffer a defeat here. Cadiz have scored just 13 goals in their 14 away games this season and might come up short at the Mestalla.

Prediction: Valencia 1-0 Cadiz.

Valencia vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Cadiz's last six league games).

Tip 4: Goncalo Guedes to score anytime - Yes (The Portuguese winger scored when the two teams last met in February and has three goals in his last four games across competitions).

